Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has announced the APSET 2020 result on its official website. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website apset.net.in. The APSET 2020 cut-off marks have also been made available to download on the website.

The APSET 2020 exam was conducted on December 20, 2020. A total of 26527 candidates appeared for the examination.

The examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to check the APSET 2020 result:

Visit the official website apset.net.in On the home page, click on “Result - APSET 2020” Click on “Click Here to View APSET 2020 Result” Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

Candidates are required to follow the same procedure to check and download the cut-off marks. Click on “Click Here to View Cut-off Marks for APSET 2020” to check the APSET 2020 cut-off marks.

Here’s the direct link to check the APSET 2020 result.

Here’s the direct link to check the APSET 2020 cut-off marks.

As per the released notification, only 6% of the total candidates who appeared for all three papers were declared qualified. All the qualified candidates are distributed among various categories as per the reservation policy of the State Government.

There will be around 33.33% of reservations for the women category and 4% for PWD candidates. The candidates who have scored at least 40% aggregate marks (two papers put together) for candidates belonging to the General category and at least 35% aggregate marks (two papers put together) for candidates belonging to reserved categories were declared qualified.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.