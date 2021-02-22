Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has released the mains admit card for recruitment to various posts under Group B and C category on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam can download the Mains admit card from the official website at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

The UP Vidhan Sabha Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 2, 2021, as per the released notification.

Earlier, UP Vidhan Sabha 2020 prelims answer key was released on the website in the month of January. The examination was held on January 24.

UP Legislative Assembly invited applications for the recruitment from December 8, 2020.

Steps to download Mains exam 2020 admit card:

Visit UP Assembly’s website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in Login with User ID and password Admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 87 vacancies. Out of these, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), 4 for Counter Report, 2 for Additional Private Secretary, and 1 each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.