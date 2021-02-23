The State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) admit card for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its official website. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the website at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar CHO examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2021. The candidates are also required to download Self Declaration-1 and Self Declaration-2 and bring them to the exam hall, read the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the website at statehealthsocietybihar.org Click on, “Important Notice for Equi-percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021” Click on, “Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021 - Click Here” Key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 800 CHOs vacancies in the state.

The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the availability of vacancy. The candidates who will qualify the examination will be called for a Document Verification round.

