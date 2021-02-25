The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Tier 1 exam answer key to recruit Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the MHA IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam can check the answer key on the website at mha.gov.in.

The MHA IB ACIO 2021 examination was conducted from February 18 to 20, 2021.

“Candidates can submit Objection till 4th day (total of Four days) of start of this Link. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after,” read the notice.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the IB ACIO 2021 answer key link Enter user ID and password to login MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 will be displayed Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates must note that absentee candidate cannot view Questions and Answers and can not submit Objections against the released answer key. Candidates are required to click on + button in the tab “Objections” to raise objections.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will be done on the basis of candidates’ combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II. The candidates then will be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview round.

