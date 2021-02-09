The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit card for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO) 2021 recruitment examination. Registered candidates set to appear for the IB ACIO 2021 exam can download their admit cards from the link given below.

The candidates can find details about the exam date and the city mentioned on the admit card.

The recruitment exam for as many as 2,000 vacancies will be held this month. The written exam will comprise of two stages: Tier I will comprise of objective type MCQs for 100 marks and Tier-2 will be descriptive type paper of 50 marks with Essay (30 marks) and English comprehension & précis writing (20 marks).

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview. The date, time and centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by email.

Here is the direct link to download IB ACIO 2021 admit card.

Steps to download IB ACIO 2021 admit card: