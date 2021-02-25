Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the relocation of a few examination centres due to the lack of required seating capacity. Candidates can check the list of the new locations released on the website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Class-IV examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 1, 2021, from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

“Board on the recommendations of respective Deputy Commissioners has decided to relocate the said Examination Centres of District Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri Samba and Pulwama to such locations/venues which are having adequate seating capacity,” read the released notification.

JKSSB directs the candidates, whose centres have been relocated to download afresh admit cards. The admit card already downloaded by the candidates would not be valid for the relocated centre. However, there is no change with regard to the timing and date of examination.

Steps to download the new centre list:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in Under the “What’s New” section, click on, “Conduct of OMR Based Objective Type Written examinations for the posts of Class IV Various Departments, UT/Divisional/District Cadres, Advertisement Notice No 01 of 2020 on 27th, 28th of February, and 1st of March 2021 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 p.m across the UT of J&K and Change of Examination Centre venues -regarding” The list of exam centres in PDF format will appear on the screen Download and read the instructions carefully Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the list of new examination centre.

The J&K is conducting an OMR based objective type written examinations for the posts of Class IV various departments, UT/Divisional/District Cadres. Lakhs of candidates have applied for more than 8000 vacancies.

JKSSB has also released an instructional notification for the candidates appearing in OMR Based objective type written examination for the posts of Class IV.

The candidates are instructed not to carry any calculators, Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, paper notes book, scanning devices, pagers, headphone, earplugs, laptops, I-pad, table PC and /or other computing /communication devices or electronic gadget into examination centre in any circumstances. Candidates found using or possessing such unauthorized material, indulging in copying or impersonation or adopting unfair means are liable to be summarily disqualified and may also be subjected to penal action, read the notification.

