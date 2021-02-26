The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the date sheets for the secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) board examinations. Students can download the timetable from the RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 exam will be conducted from May 6 to 27, while the senior secondary exam will continue till May 29. The exam will be held in the morning session from 8.30 to 11.45 AM.

Here’s direct link to RSEB Board exam timetable.

RBSE Class 10 board exam timetable: