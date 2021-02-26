Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of the Assistant Section Officer (Translation) written exam on its website tnpsc.gov.in. The ASO exam was conducted on January 11, 2020.

As per TNPSC, 4,740 candidates appeared for the ASO exam of which the marks and rank position of 4,338 ones are now published. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written test, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced on the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

TNPSC is conducting the recruitment to fill five vacancies of Assistant Section Officer (Translation) in Tamil Development and Information Department.

Here’s direct link to check TNPSC ASO (Translation) result.

Steps to check TNPSC ASO (Translation) marks and rank position:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Exam Dashboard’ Click on written exam mars link for Assistant Section Officer (Translation) Enter registration number to check marks/rank Download result and print a copy.

TNPSC JSO oral test schedule

TNPSC has also announced that it will conduct the oral test for recruitment of Junior Scientific Officer in Forensic Sciences Department. The written test was held in August 2019.

Based on the outcome of the first and second phases of the certificate verification, TNPSC has shortlisted 149 candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the Oral Test in the ratio of 1:2/1:3. The oral test will be held on March 15 and 16, at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai. The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Here’s TNPSC JSO oral test candidate list.