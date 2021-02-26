Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2020. Candidates can visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in to check and download the schedule.

UPSC had declared the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2020 result on November 26. The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round. The document verification process will also be done during the interview round.

According to the schedule, the interview round for Geology and Hydrology will be held on April 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 15 and 16 for 214 candidates. For the post of Geophysicist, 12 candidates will have their personality test on April 5, while 39 candidates for the Chemist post will appear for the interview from April 5-8.

UPSC will likely issue the interview call letter at the end of March on its website.

Here’s UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2020 interview schedule.

A duly signed copy of the online Detailed Application Form along with originals of the above certificates are required to be produced along with self-certified copies of all the documents at the time of the interview or within the last day of the interview, failing which their candidature is liable to be cancelled.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist examination is conducted to fill 99 vacancies of which 79 are for Geologist, 5 are for Geophysicist and 15 for Chemist. The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies at the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. Apart from that, there are vacancies for 3 Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) for Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.