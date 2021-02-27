The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) will conclude the online registration process for ACET March 2021 examination on its official website today. Interested candidates can apply at actuariesindia.org till 3.00 PM.

The March session of the Actuarial Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on March 27 (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM), in a home-based online mode.

Students who have appeared or have passed the 10+2 examination or an equivalent examination are eligible to appear for the test.

Here’s direct link ACET March 2021 information brochure.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ACET March exam 2021.

Steps to apply for ACET March 2021 exam:

Visit the official website actuariesindia.org Go to the ACET section and click on ‘Register here’ Register using personal details Click on the March exam tab Enter the required details Pay the applicable registration fee Download and take a print of application fee receipt for future reference.

ACET admit card will be released on March 12 at the link here.

The ACET is a three-hour-long examination consist of 70 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Of the total, 45 questions will be for one mark while 20 and five questions will be for two-and-three marks, respectively. The exam will assess students’ knowledge in mathematics (30 marks), statistics (30 marks), data interpretation (15), English (15), and logical reasoning (10),.

To qualify the ACET examination, candidates will have to secure at least 50 percent marks.