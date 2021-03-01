The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the AISSEE 2021 will be able to check their results on the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on February 7, 2021, for admission to classes 6 to 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the nation, for the academic year 2021-2022. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on January 10, 2021.

Steps to check the AISSEE 2021 result:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The students who appeared for the entrance examination have to secure a minimum of 25% marks in each subject and a minimum of 40% aggregate marks to pass the Sainik School entrance exam 2021. Candidates qualifying for the written exams will be called for the medical examination. The final result is expected in April 2021, reports INDIATV.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies for Officers.

The AISSEE exam were OMR-sheet-based exam (Pen and Paper) with a multiple choice question pattern. It was 150 minutes long test for class 6 admissions and 180 minutes long for class 9 admissions.

