Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Paper 1 of the Junior Engineer 2019 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019. SSC conducted the 2019 JE Paper 1 exam in the Computer Based Mode in October and December last year at various centres all over the country.

In total, 5,681 candidates have qualified for the Paper 2 test, of which 4,750 are for Civil Engineering and 931 for Mechanical/Electrical Engineering post. SSC has released the cut off marks and merit list on its website ssc.nic.in. The merit list contains the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates.

Here’s direct link to SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 result notice.

Here’s direct link to SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 (Civil) merit list.

Here’s direct link to SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 (Mechanical/Electrical) merit list.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-2) of Junior Engineers Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on March 21 (tentatively). The status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the respective Regional Offices.

SSC will upload the final answer keys for the JE 2019 exam on its website on March 8. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the same day and will be available for viewing till March 28. Candidates can check their marks using their Registration No. and registered password.