The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for the March session of the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE Main 2021. The second session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in by March 6 (upto 6.00 pm).

“It is once again informed that March (Session-2) and April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The candidates wishing to appear again for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process,” reads the official notification.

NTA has also informed that due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application form closes on March 06 (6:00 pm). Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful with details in their form.

The admit card for the March session of the entrance exam may be available for download in the second week of the month. The timing for downloading the admit card for subsequent sessions of the exam will be announced on the NTA website.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.