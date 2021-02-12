The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the e-admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the JEE Main 2021 can download their admit cards online at JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first session is set to be held from February 23 to 26, followed by the second session from March 15 to 18, the third session from April 27 to 30 and the fourth session from May 24 to 28.

The all-India entrance exam for admissions to UG engineering courses will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the NTA has said. The exam will be held at different centres located in 331 cities throughout the country and abroad.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

“The candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), February, 2021 (using their Application No and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking ofJEE (Main) February – 2021 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA has said in its notice.

Here is the NTA notice on JEE Main 2021 admit card.

Here is the direct link to download JEE Main 2021 admit card.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 admit card:

Visit JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE main admit card Login using your credentials JEE Mains 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download admit card and take its printout.

Things to know about JEE Mains 2021 admit card

According to the ‘Information Bulletin’ issued by NTA, the JEE Main exam centres, date, time and shift will be indicated on the admit card. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination.

“No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit card,” the NTA says.

At the exam centre, candidates will have to carry a printed copy of the admit card, one passport size photograph, a valid photo ID proof like an Aadhar/PAN card.

In case a candidate is unable to download his/her admit card from the website or finds any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-admit card and Confirmation Page, he/she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 0120-6895200 between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM