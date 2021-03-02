Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the dates for document verification of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician on its website. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

More than 700 candidates have been provisionally selected to appear for the document verification round on March 8, 9, 10 and 12 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.30 PM. RSMSSB had announced the provisional selection list last month.

Here’s RSMSSB ECG Technician 2020 document verification schedule.

The Board has asked candidates to appear for document verification at the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, State Institute of Agriculture Management premises, Durgapura, Jaipur at the allotted time. Candidates are to carry two copies of the application form and other eligibility documents.

The recruitment drive being conducted to fill a total of 195 vacancies for the ECG Technician post. The online application process was started in July 2020.