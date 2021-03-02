The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the CISF Tradesman Constable admit card 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the website at cisfrectt.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The CISF Tradesman Constable written examination is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021, at 37 centres all over the country. Candidates can download their admit card by logging into their account using their roll number and date of birth.

Candidates are required to type their correct Roll No as mentioned in the list available in the link below:

North Zone New Delhi List

West Zone Mumbai List

South Zone Chennai List

East Zone Patna List

North East Zone Guwahati List

South East Zone Kolkata List

Central Zone Bhilai List

NCR Zone New Delhi List

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” tab Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 011-24366431, and 011-24307933 from 11.00 AM to 6.00 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.