For millions of years, the Earth has been cherishing all forms of life that exist on it. However, March 3 is all about the Wildlife. The day celebrates the beautiful and varied forms of wild flora and fauna and raises awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people.

“Though World Wildlife Day is an annual celebration, wildlife conservation is an issue that needs attention and action every day,” noted Unites Nations.

World Wildlife Day Theme:

This year, the UN has announced the theme as “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”, highlighting the central role of forests, forest species, and ecosystem services in sustaining the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people globally.

For centuries, forests have provided livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people, especially within indigenous communities.



Forests, wildlife & biodiversity need protection.



Help spread the word on Wednesday's #WorldWildlifeDay. https://t.co/LuyV8dWL1T pic.twitter.com/YFfChLLY7r — United Nations (@UN) March 2, 2021

As per a report by United Nations, “Around 200 to 350 million people live within or adjacent to forested areas around the world, relying on the various ecosystem services provided by forest and forest species for their livelihoods and to cover their most basic needs, including food, shelter, energy and medicines.

World Wildlife Day Significance:

The animals and plants that live in the wild have an intrinsic value and contribute to the ecological, genetic, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational, and aesthetic aspects of human well-being and to sustainable development. However, humankind has been failing to recognise its worth.

Therefore, the day reminds us about the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have wide-ranging economic, environmental, and social impacts.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised all those working towards wildlife protection and highlighted a steady rise in the population of various animals.

On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2021

“We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals,” he Tweeted.