The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has decided to keep on hold the on-going process of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET) for the 2018 Assam Police Constable recruitment. The decision has been made in view of the Assembly election dates announced by poll authorities last week. Assam will go to polls in three phases, between March 27 and April 6.

“In view of the ensuing Assembly Election in Assam and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the SLPRB has decided that the PST/PET process which started afresh in 15 districts w.e.f. 15/02/2021... shall be kept on hold and the on-going process of PST/PET in these 12 nos. of districts shall be immediately suspended until the Election Commission of India approves the same,” SLPRB said in a notice on its website.

As per the decision, PST/PET drives in the 12 districts — Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Majuli, Chirang, Morigaon, Biswanath, Darrang, Kamrup (M), Udalguri, Dhemaji and Sonitpur — have been suspended until further orders.

Moreover, the process of PST/PET in three districts — Sivasagar, Karimganj and Jorhat — have also been suspended until further orders.

Here’s Assam SLPRB PST/PET suspension notice.

Assam SLPRB has said that new dates for holding of PST/PET shall be announced after receipt of approval from the Election Commission of India.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,391 posts of Constable in unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in armed branch (AB) in Assam Police.