The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the final selection list for the 2018 Sub-Inspector (UB) recruitment. The Board conducted the recruitment drive for 597 vacancies of SIs (UB) in the state police force.

The merit list has been uploaded on the Assam SLPRB website slprbassam.in for both the male and female shortlisted candidates. The merit list contains the roll number and name of the selected candidates according to their quota category.

The Assam Police SI recruitment process involved a written exam, physical standard/efficiency test (PET/PST) and a computer-based test (CBT).

Here is the Assam Police 2018 SI final merit list (male).

Here is the Assam Police 2018 SI final merit list (female).