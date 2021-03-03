The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the West Bengal Judicial Service interview schedule on its official website. The qualified candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website wpsc.gov.in.

A total of 78 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Personality Test. The test is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 24, 2021, in two shifts — 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM. The reporting times are 10.30 AM and 1.00 PM for the first and second shift, respectively.

Candidates will be able to download their Call Letters for the WBPSC Personality Test from Commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in from March 10, 2021. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters on the date of the Personality Test, read the short notification released by the Commission.

Candidates will have to undergo verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( eg Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement etc. ) to be produced on the date of the Personality Test.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on, “SCHEDULE OF PERSONALITY TEST OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (ADVT. NO. - 12/2020)” under the What’s New section The interview schedule will open in the PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Personality Test schedule.