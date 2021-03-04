Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at the UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in till March 24, by 6.00 PM.

The UPSC CSE Prelim is scheduled to be conducted on June 27. The exam will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments.

Here’s UPSC Civil Services Prelim Exam norification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor’s degree in any field is acceptable to be eligible for UPSC CSE Prelims.

For those aspiring to join the India Forest Service, a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology.

Examination Fee:

Candidates applying for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, by March 24 (6.00 PM), except for the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates who are exempted from the fee payment.

According to the official notification, “Candidates opting for cash payment must note that the “Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 23.03.2021 i.e. one day before the closing date; however applicants who have generated their Pay-in-Slip before it is deactivated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date.”

UPSC Civil Service (Prelim) Exam patter:

The UPSC competitive examination will comprise of two successive stages:

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the screening and selection of candidates for the IFS (Main) Examination. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the vacancies at the offer.

The preliminary Examination will consist of two Objective type papers (MCQ) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. Only those candidates who would be declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination by the Commission will be eligible for admission to the Main Examination. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33% marks.

Application form details

The online application contains two parts. In Part-I, candidates will have to fill in the basic information. On submission of details, candidates will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application.

In Part-II Registration consists of filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration. Registration of Part-I & Part-II will be treated as valid from 04-03-2021 to 24-03-2021 (6.00 PM).

Steps to apply for UPSC Civil Services prelims exam: