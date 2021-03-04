The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the certificate verification schedule on its official website. The eligible candidates can check the schedule on the website apset.net.in.

The certificate verification has been scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to 18 from 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM, at four different centres, including — Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Anantapur, and Tirupati.

“For all PWD candidates of all subjects, the certificate verification will be done only on 18-03-2021 and they have to report by 10.00 AM,” read the official notification.

Venue for Certificate Verification Centre Name Venue Address Centre in-charge Visakhapatnam Online Counseling Centre Near School of Distance Education, Andhra University Visakhapatnam - 530 003 Phone: 0891-2500176 Prof. K. Nageswara Rao Dept. of Computer Science & Systems Engineering, Andhra University Visakhapatnam - 530 003 Guntur Online Counseling / Helpline Centre Upstairs of ANU Main Canteen Acharya Nagarjuna University, GUNTUR - 522 510 Phones: Land: 0863-2346614 Mobile: 9440258822 / 9441856350

Prof. K. Rosaiah Dept. of Statistics Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur 522 510 Anantapur Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Management, S.K. University Anantapur - 515003 9440556990 Prof. P. Murali Krihna Dept. of Management, S.K. University ANANTAPUR Tirupati Helpline Centre, Old MBA Building, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati - 517 502 9989258403 Dr. G. Jayachandra Reddy Director, Centre for South East Asian & Pacific Studies S.V. University Tirupati – 517 502

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

The APSET 2020 exam was conducted on December 20, 2020, and the result was released in the month of February 2021. A total of 26527 candidates appeared for the examination.

The examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

List of documents to be produced:

SSC/ Equivalent certificate in proof of Date of Birth.

PG Pass certificate (Provisional /Original Degree(OD) Certificate). Candidates who are studying PG final year are to submit the Study Certificate from the Head of the Institution.

PG Marks Statements of all Semesters.

Latest Caste / EWS Certificate issued by Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Physically Handicapped Certificate (for PWD Candidates). All PWD Candidates have to attend certificate verification on 18-3-2021 at 10.00 AM.

Filled-in Proforma for verification.

One Passport Size Photograph.

Address Slip.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.