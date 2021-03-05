Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Special Subordinate Education Service (Lecturer Group-C) exam on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The screening test (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on March 21.

Candidates will not get any admit card or another document via post from UKPSC. Without a printout of the admit card, the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC Lecturer 2020 exam admit card.

Steps to download UKPSC Lecturer 2020 admit card:



Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Under the Recent Updates, click on, “Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services (Lecturer-Group C) (General/Female Cadre) Examination admit card hyperlink” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

A total of 571 candidates shall be recruited for the post of Lecturer through this exam.

UKPSC has also activated a link for candidates to know their Application Number for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Services (Lecturer-Group C) (General/Female Cadre) Examination-2020.

The candidates are required to log-in using their name, Email ID, DoB, and security pin.

Here’s the direct link to check your Application Number.