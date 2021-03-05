Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and Range Forest Officer (RFO) recruitment 2021 on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS ACF/RFO recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 416 vacancies, of which, 400 posts are for PCS, 1 for ACF, and 15 for RFO. The last day to pay the examination fee was March 2.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be below 21 years or above 40 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

For PCS: Candidates must possess Bachelors degree from any recognised University or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of application.

For ACF: Candidates must hold a Bachelors degree with at least one of the subject namely Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Geology, Forestry, Statistics or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government.

For RFO: Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with two or more of the subjects, namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Horticulture and Environment or Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science from a University established by Law in India or possess a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent.

Selection process

Candidates will have to go through three stages of selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory MCQ papers. Candidates who clear this stage will appear for the UPPSC Main exam which will be a written exam after which a Viva-Voce/Personality test round will be conducted.

Steps to apply for UPPSC PCS ACF/RFO recruitment 2021: