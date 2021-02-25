Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) Main exam 2019. The exam was held from October 15-29 for 197 candidates.

For two posts of ACF, four candidates have been shortlisted by UPPSC for the interview round. On the other hand, 111 candidates have qualified for interviews for 53 posts of RFO. Candidates can download the UPPSC 2019 ACF/RFO Mains merit list from UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in. The merit list contains roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

“The result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and Judgement of Hon’ble High Court in Special Appeal No. 475 of 2019,” UPPSC has said.

Steps to download UPPSC 2019 ACF/RFO Mains merit list: