The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Written Objective Type Examination result for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Political Science).

The examination was conducted on March 14, 2021, for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) in the Department of Higher Education. A total of 401 candidates have been declared qualified.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the evaluation of 15 marks. The call letters for the same will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in the due course of time.

The recruitment drive was commenced in the year 2019.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on, “Regarding Result of Written Objective Type Exam for the Posts of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science...”, under the “What’s New” section The result will appear in the PDF Format Check the result Download and take a print for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.