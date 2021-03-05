The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified recruitment to more than 1800 posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the various vacancies on DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1809 vacancies. The last date to apply is April 14, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

The minimum qualification of the applicants is Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Other qualifications vary with the post. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Vacancy Breakdown: Post Vacancies Technical Assistant (Public Health) 2 Technical Assistant (Printing) 2 Technical Assistant (Civil) 10 Technical Assistant (Chemical) 3 Technical Assistant (Interior Designer) 2 Technical Assistant (Automobiles) 3 Technical Assistant (Production) 1 Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics) 3 Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi 2 Technical Assistant (Instrumentation and Control) 2 Technical Assistant (Plastics) 2 Laboratory Attendant 66 Assistant Chemist 40 Assistant Engineer E&M 14 Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) 62 Draftsman Grade-I 16 Personal Assistant 84 Pharmacist Ayurveda 24 Pharmacist Unani 14 Pharmacist Homeopathic 44 Assistant Director 3 Assistant Grade-II 28 Junior Stenographer (English) 13 Junior Engineer Electronics 31 Scientific Assistant Biology 6 Security Supervisor 9 Assistant Foreman 158 Carpenter II Class 4 Assistant Filter supervisor 11 Programmer 5 TGT (Deaf & Dumb) 19 Special Educator Primary 1126

Examination Fee:

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.

Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment hyperlink (to be active soon) On the new webpage, click on new registration Register and proceed with the application Make payment Take a print of the application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.