DSSSB recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies on offer; apply online from March 15
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the various vacancies from March 15, 2021, on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified recruitment to more than 1800 posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the various vacancies on DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 15, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1809 vacancies. The last date to apply is April 14, 2021.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit:
The candidates must have attained the age 18 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years.
Educational Qualification:
The minimum qualification of the applicants is Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Other qualifications vary with the post. More details in the official notification.
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Vacancy Breakdown:
|Post
|Vacancies
|Technical Assistant (Public Health)
|2
|Technical Assistant (Printing)
|2
|Technical Assistant (Civil)
|10
|Technical Assistant (Chemical)
|3
|Technical Assistant (Interior Designer)
|2
|Technical Assistant (Automobiles)
|3
|Technical Assistant (Production)
|1
|Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics)
|3
|Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi
|2
|Technical Assistant (Instrumentation and Control)
|2
|Technical Assistant (Plastics)
|2
|Laboratory Attendant
|66
|Assistant Chemist
|40
|Assistant Engineer E&M
|14
|Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical)
|62
|Draftsman Grade-I
|16
|Personal Assistant
|84
|Pharmacist Ayurveda
|24
|Pharmacist Unani
|14
|Pharmacist Homeopathic
|44
|Assistant Director
|3
|Assistant Grade-II
|28
|Junior Stenographer (English)
|13
|Junior Engineer Electronics
|31
|Scientific Assistant Biology
|6
|Security Supervisor
|9
|Assistant Foreman
|158
|Carpenter II Class
|4
|Assistant Filter supervisor
|11
|Programmer
|5
|TGT (Deaf & Dumb)
|19
|Special Educator Primary
|1126
Examination Fee:
The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWD, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.
Selection Process:
The selection will be done through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers.
Steps to apply for DSSSB recruitment:
- Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment hyperlink (to be active soon)
- On the new webpage, click on new registration
- Register and proceed with the application
- Make payment
- Take a print of the application form for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.