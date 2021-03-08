The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 board exam results. The Board has only declared the result of the Kashmir division. Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 regular exam can check their results on the official website jkbose.ac.in by using the roll number.

The JKBOSE Class 12 results will mention details including enrollment numbers of students, their roll numbers, name, father’s name, name of the study centre, dates of birth of the students, details of subject-wise theory and practical marks and total marks obtained by the candidates and their qualifying status.

The annual board exam for Class 12 in Kashmir Valley began on November 12 last year with COVID-19 precautions. The board exams were held at 626 centres.

JKBOSE had already announced the Class 12 exam result for the Jammu division’s winter zone on February 19 on its portal.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 12 board exam result: