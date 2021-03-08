The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can take a printout of their respective question paper(s) and response sheet along with the final answer keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates till April 4.

SSC had declared the result of the SI exam 2020 in February, in which a total of 28,201 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 25,962 are male candidates and 2,239 are female candidates.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PST/ PET.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates are available on the SSC portal till March 24, 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password.

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2020 Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, and the tentative answer key was released in the month of December.