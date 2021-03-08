Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the provisional selection list of the 2020 Scientific Assistant recruitment. The written test was held on December 6 for recruitment to the post of 58 Scientific Assistant (physical, chemical, biology/serology) in the state’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

Candidates can check and download the selection and merit list from the AP SLPRB website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The provisional selection list includes the candidate’s name, registration number, rank, marks and other details. For Scientific Assistant physical and chemical, 18 candidates have been selected each and for biology/serology, the number is 22.

A total of 9,207 applicants (5,911 male and 3,296 female) were eligible to appear for the recruitment exam for 58 available posts of Scientific Assistants.