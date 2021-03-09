Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has released the admit card of the 2021 Lecturer recruitment written exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by logging in at the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC 2021 Lecturer written exam will be held on March 13 and 14 at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Chahata Nagar, Cuttack. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM and 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM n day 1 and 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM on day 2.

OPSC has also released the list of 70 candidates admitted to the written examination for recruitment to five posts of Lecturer in Govt. College of Physical Education. The list contains the roll number, application number and name of the selected candidates. The list can be downloaded from the OPSC portal.

Here’s direct link to download OPSC Lecturer exam 2021 admit card.

Steps to download OPSC Lecturer exam 2021 admit card:

Visit OPSC website opsc.gov.in Click on the admit card link for lecturer exam Enter roll number and date of birth to login Access and download admit card and take printout.

About OPSC Lecturer exam

The Lecturer recruitment exam will consist of two stages: written test and interview/viva voce. The written exam will carry a total of 500 marks while the interview will carry 50.