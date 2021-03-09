The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance examinations were conducted on January 17 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The draft answer key for Paper-1 of both exams was released on January 21 and candidates were asked to raise objections till January 24.

To download the CEED 2021 result, the aspirants are required to log in to the candidate portal using their ID and password. IIT-B has also released the CEED 2021 scorecard which can be downloaded from the official website.

Steps to download the CEED 2021 result:

Visit the CEED 2021 website ceed.iitb.ac.in Go to the “Result” section Log in to the “Candidate Portal” Key in the login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the CEED 2021 result.

According to a statement released on the UCEED 2021 official website, the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 result will be made available to the candidates tomorrow, i.e., March 10.

“Candidates need to use their user login and password (created during registration process) for viewing the results on the webpage. UCEED qualified students will be able to download their scorecards from March 10, 2021. The hard copy of the UCEED scorecard will not be available and hence will not be sent to the qualified candidates through email or by post,” added the statement.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the CEED 2021 website here and UCEED 2021 website here.