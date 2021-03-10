National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will conclude the online application process today for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist (AC) on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at the official website ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 230 vacancies, of which, 200 are for Assistant Engineer posts and 30 for Assistant Chemist posts.

To be eligible, an applicant must not be more than the age of 30 years.

Application fee

Candidates from the General/ EWS/ OBC categories are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 300, however, female applicants and the candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category are exempted from payment of application fees.

Here’s NTPC Assistant Engineer/Chemist recruitment 2021 notification.

NTPC recruitment details Post Vacancies Education/experience Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 90 Engineering Degree in Electrical with minimum 60% marks.

Minimum one-year post qualification experience in Operation/ Maintenance/ Erection/ Construction/ Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

70 Engineering Degree in Mechanical with minimum 60% marks.(same as above) Assistant Engineer (Electronics/Instrumentation) 40 Engineering Degree in Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks.(same as above)

Assistant Chemist 30 M.Sc in Chemistry with at least 60% marks in aggregate.

Minimum one-year post qualification experience in Water Treatment Plant process and water analysis, etc.



Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam. The test will consist of 2 parts — Subject Knowledge Test and Aptitude Test. The candidates have to qualify separately in both subjects.

Steps to apply for NTPC AE/AC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website ntpccareers.net Under the current opening section, click on, “Click here to apply” Proceed to the application page and select the desired post Fill form, upload document, pay fees and submit Take a print of the application for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for NTPC AE/ AC vacancies.