Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 or TSECET-2021 will be conducted on July 1 this year. The entrance exam is held for Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for admission to B.E/B.Tech/B.Pharma courses.

TSECET 2021 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Here’s TS ECET 2021 schedule announcement notice.

TSCHE will release the official notification on March 17 and will start the online application process from March 22 at its website ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply for TSECET 2021 up to May 17 without a late fee and till June 28 with a late fee. The registration fee is Rs 800.

The entrance exam will be conducted at 18 regional centres (14 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh) in a computer-based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.