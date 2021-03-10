Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the list of candidates and their exam centres who are unable to access the same online. Candidates can check and download the list from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

“The following candidates who have applied for the Post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) Post...are informed that their examination center is “Govt. Sr. Sec. School Tandoo, Mandi, Distt. Mandi (H.P.)”, read the official notification.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 21 at 12.00 PM and the reporting time is 11.00 AM. The candidates are required to bring their passport size photograph and valid identity proof to enter the examination hall.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1868 vacancies. The recruitment process began in September 2020 for a total of 1160 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on contract basis for various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Autonomous Bodies including the posts of HP State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Further, 709 posts were clubbed and the number of posts was increased to 1869.

