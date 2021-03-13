The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 result for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results/ scores on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was released on March 5.

AISSEE 2021 was held on February 7 in paper-pen mode at 381 centres, located in 176 cities across the nation, for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the nation, for the academic year 2021-2022, reports Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on January 10, 2021.

Steps to download the AISSEE 2021 result:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “AISSEE-2021 NTA Score” Key in your login credentials The AISSEE-2021 result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the AISSEE 2021 result.

The AISSEE exam is conducted for admissions to Class VI and Class IX in various Sainik Schools across the country. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.