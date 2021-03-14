The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final marks of qualified candidates of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their score at the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 533 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination conducted on September 6, 2020. The result was declared by UPSC on March 6.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 418 vacancies, of which, 370 are NDA vacancies and 48 Naval Academy vacancies.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/NA exam 2020 final marks:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on, “Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020”, under the “What’s New” section

The marks will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the UPSC NDA/NA 2020 final marks.