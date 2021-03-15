Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the 2019 Lower Division Clerk and Protection Assistant recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download the merit list from HSSC website hssc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates have been called for scrutiny of documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules.

Here’s direct link to HSSC LDC merit list.

Here’s direct link to HSSC Protection Assistant merit list.

The document verification round will he held on March 15 for Protection Assistant while that for Lower Division Clerk will be from March 15-17 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. Candidates will have to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form, HSSC has said.

HSSC is recruiting candidates to fill 495 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at UHBVNL, Haryana and 18 posts of Protection Assistant at HVPN.