Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) schedule for recruitment to the post of Probationary Deputy Tahsildar on its official website. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the APPSC’s official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The CPT is scheduled to be conducted from March 22 to March 25 in four shifts — 10.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 1.00 PM, 2.30 PM to 3.00 PM, and 4.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“It is hereby informed that Qualifying test in proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildars (18/2016 Group-II Services) is scheduled from 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021 at O/o AP Public Service Commission, New HOD Buildings, MG Road, Vijayawada,” read the notification released earlier.

Approximately 246 candidates have been invited to appear for the CPT.

Steps to download the CPT schedule:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on, “Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars Day Wise Examination Schedule...” The schedule will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the CPT schedule.