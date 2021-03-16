Rajasthan High Court has released the Shorthand and Computer Test admit card for recruitment to the post of Stenographer. Registered candidates can check the schedule and download the admit card from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The Shorthand and Computer Test is scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to April 8 in two shifts —10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM at Jaipur.

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed schedule for Shorthand and Computer Test.

Every candidate must bring their original photo identity proofs such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter ID card, Passport, or Pan Card, read the notification. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 434 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link for candidates to check the general instructions.

Steps to download Stenographer admit card:

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ section Click on, “RECRUITMENT - Recruitment - Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2020” Click on ‘Admit Card’ link given on the top of the page Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Stenographer admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.