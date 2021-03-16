The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the online submission of re-registration forms for the January session 2021 till March 31. Earlier, the University had announced the extension of re-registration from February 28 to March 15.

Students now can re-register for the next year or next semester for the undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two to three-year durations till March 31.

The University announced the extension of the re-registration dates on both, Twitter and the official website.

IGNOU extends the last date of Admission and Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session till 31st March, 2021



Admission Portal: https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Re-registration Portal:https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 16, 2021

The re-registration process is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, semester-based programmes of two-three years duration. According to IGNOU, the candidates can register for the next year or semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

Steps to fill IGNOU January 2021 session form:

Visit the official at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on ‘New Registration’ Fill the required details and register Assign a username and password which will be required to login later After submission, the username will be sent on the registered mobile number

IGNOU offers multiple Bachelor’s, Master’s, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses based on an open university model. Most of the instructions are imparted through distance education methodology as per the requirement.