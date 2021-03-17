The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the result of the NIFT 2021 Entrance Examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website at nift.ac.in.

The NIFT 2021 written entrance exam (GAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes was held on February 14 in 32 cities. Earlier, the institute has released the answer key and accepted objections till February 20 (up to 10.00 AM).

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Result of Written Exam-Admissions-2021” under the Admission section Key in your login details and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the NIFT 2021 result.

The institute offer various programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Masters of Fashion Technology.

