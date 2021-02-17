The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for NIFT 2021 Entrance Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at nift.ac.in.

The NIFT 2021 written entrance exam (GAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes was held on February 14 in 32 cities.

Here’s the direct link to download NIFT 2021 Answer key.

According to instructions on the NIFT portal, the answer keys will be available online till February 20 (up to 10:00 AM) for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates.

Candidate should submit valid and specific inputs for the re-examination of answer key, in the space provided in the portal. A fee of Rs 500 per question will be charged for each objection submitted by the candidate.

“No objection will be entertained from candidates through any other mode such as email, postal letter, etc. Written test result will be declared after modifications, if any, are incorporated in the answer keys wherever required,” the instructions read.

Steps to download NIFT 2021 Answer Key:

Visit the official website at nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key for written test (GAT)’ link under ‘Admission’ section Login using Roll No and date of birth, select programme and question booklet series Answer Key will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print.

The result of the written test will be announced by March. Qualified candidates will have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.