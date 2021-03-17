Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the new schedule for the Project Manager Prelims Competitive Examination on its official website. Registered candidates can check the new exam details on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the new schedule, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021, from 12.00 PM to 2.15 PM in the district headquarters of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Gaya.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 5, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

The commission has also released the list of ineligible (Under Age and Over Age) candidates along with the list of merged applications. Candidates who have been declared disqualified can send their objections regarding the released list on or before 31 March by 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of ineligible (Under Age and Over Age) candidates.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of merged applications.

Steps to check BPSC Prelims Exam Schedule: