Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Law Officer, Personnel Officer, and Senior Industrial Engineer on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the UPCL recruitment 2021 online at upcl.org till April 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 vacancies, out of which 79 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer, 15 for Accounts Officer, 8 for Personnel Officer, 2 for Law Officer, and one for Senior Industrial Engineer.

An application fee of Rs 800 is applicable for unreserved categories and Rs 400 for reserved ones.

Here’s UPCL recruitment 2021 notification.

Age limit

An applicant must be under 42 years of age as of January 2021.

Educational Qualification

Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical Trainee): Bachelor’s degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Power Engineering, Power System Engineering or those engineering branches which have the word Electrical, Electronics or Mechanical OR should have completed AMIE-Sections A & B Exams.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s degree in Civil or those Engineering Branches which have a word Civil OR should have completed AMIE - Sections A & B Exam.

Law Officer: Graduate in law from a recognized University.

Personnel Officer: Post Graduate degree or its equivalent in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Business Management with specialization in Personnel Management from a recognized Institute or repute with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in various functions in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations OR comparable level in a fairly large PSU/Organisation.

Senior Industrial Engineer: Candidates must have an engineering degree with post-graduate or its equivalent in Industrial Engineering from a recognized Institute of repute with a minimum of 7 years of post-qualification experience.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPCL recruitment 2021.