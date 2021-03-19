The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the revised list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Punjab Civil Service Mains Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary examination can check the list on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

A total of 25 candidates have been disqualified on the basis of eligibility guidelines. The detailed reasoning has been provided in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the official notification.

Steps to check the revised list:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on, “PUBLIC NOTICE AND REVISED LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR MAINS EXAMINATION...” under the Announcement section Click on, “REVISED LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR PUNJAB STATE CIVIL SERVICES MAINS EXAMINATION-2020 UPDATED 18-03-2021” The list of provisionally shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the revised list.

The Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 admit card will be made available to the candidates for download on the PPSC’s website from March 27, as per the notification.

Earlier, PPSC had released the Punjab Civil Service Prelims Exam result. Approximately, 957 candidates were declared qualified to appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held from April 1 to 8.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.