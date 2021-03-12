The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the result along with the revised answer key of the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the Main examination on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on February 13, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 75 vacancies for the following posts — Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on “LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR MAINS EXAMINATION FOR 75 POSTS TO BE FILLED THROUGH PUNJAB STATE CIVIL SERVICES COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION-2020 UPDATED 12-03-2021” The list of qualified candidates will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Approximately, a total of 957 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam 2020 scheduled to be held from April 1 to 8.

Punjab Civil Service Exam (Mains) 2020 schedule Date Time Name of Paper April 1 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM Essays April 2 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM English Compulsory April 3 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM Punjabi (in Gurmukhi Script) Compulsory April 5 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM General Studies Paper-I April 6 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM General Studies Paper-II April 7 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM General Studies Paper-III April 8 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM General Studies Paper-IV

To appear for the PCS Mains 2020, the candidates are required to fill the online application form. The link for the same will be made available to the candidates from March 12 (11.59 PM) to March 22 (11.59 PM).

“The hard copy of Application Form filled Online along with self-attested certificates/documents and filled Bio-data sheet must reach the office of Punjab Public Service Commission, Baradari Gardens, Patiala-147001 by post or by hand latest by 30/04/2021 till 4.30 PM,” read the official notification.

The link to download admit card for the Mains examination will be available on the website from March 26.

