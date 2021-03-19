Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the candidates called for the interview round on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO interview can check and download the scorecard from the official website ibps.in till March 30.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020, and the IBPS SO Mains examination was held on January 24, 2021. The Main exam result was declared on February 4 and the scorecard of candidates was released on February 9.

IBPS is conducting the Specialist Officer recruitment 2020 for around 647 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

Steps to download the IBPS SO scorecard:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Interview Score Card 2021 Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS SO scorecard.