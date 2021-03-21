The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA foundation final results today. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result from the official website icai.org.

The ICAI CA foundation examinations were conducted in January this year.

According to the official notification released earlier, the result is expected to release between March 21 and 22. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021,” read the notification.

Candidates can access the same on the official following websites:

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website website icai.org Go to the examination section Click on the CA Result 2021 hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

ICAI conducts the CA examination twice in a year, once in May and then in November. In the year 2020, the May examination was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The May 2020 exam was then merged with the November 2020 examination with a carryover of all the benefits available to the students.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.